Ian Machado Garry confused to see Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad not announced

The UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will soon make his 3rd title defense, while the opponent still remains to be unknown. The chances for Belal Muhammad to be the next title challenger are pretty high because Dana White and the UFC promised it to him.

The top contender, Ian Machado Garry, is quite surprised, like most of the fans to not see the fight being announced officially. Belal Muhammad is ready to fight during the Holy Month of Ramadan, but since the upcoming UFC events are fully booked, it would be fair to assume that Leon Edwards will fight Belal Muhammad in June or later.

Ian Machado Garry on Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad

Recently on The MMA Hour, Ian Machado Garry shared how he feels about Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad not materializing. “I don’t understand this, I really don’t,” Garry said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“I see it like, for the UFC – Dana always speaks about how he wants to move the division, he wants to keep the champions active, and he wants to get the next guy in motion. I understand that the build-up for Belal and Leon might not be the most entertaining in the world.

They’re not the most entertaining to listen to, or the press conference isn’t going to be that big of a build-up. But like everything that’s going on in my life at the moment, if the fight is going to live up and be good enough stylistically, why not make it happen? Why not just talk about the fighting? Leon is a phenomenal fighter.

Belal is a phenomenal fighter. So let them go at each other and let them see who’s the best in the welterweight division at the moment. I believe they absolutely should make that fight”. Ian Machado Garry is gradually making his way to the top, he is 2-3 significant wins away from getting a title fight.