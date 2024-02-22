Jorge Masvidal on fighting Justin Gaethje: “I would chop him up”

© Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The long-lost Jorge Masvidal misses the buzz of fighting; he may soon come out of retirement. He was the first person to claim the BMF belt. Masvidal closely monitors some of the UFC matches; he believes the current BMF title holder Justin Gaethje would stand no chance inside the cage with him.

Interestingly, Jorge Masvidal looks forward to fighting Justin Gaethje in the near future. Justin Gaethje will be defending his BMF belt against Max Holloway, who will be making a jump from featherweight to lightweight for this fight.

It’s one of the most thrilling matchups of the year; Jorge Masvidal is vouching for Max Holloway to win.

Jorge Masvidal on Justin Gaethje & the BMF belt

In a recent interview with LowKick MMA, Jorge Masvidal explained how he would beat Justin Gaethje if they fought.

“When I won the belt, Dana said it would be one of one, the belt is done, and there would be no defending it,” Masvidal said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “So there never was any talk about it, at least for me, but now I think the temperature on that theme has changed.

They’re doing things a little different, and Justin is very good. The guy that he beat to get that belt is a * stud, he’s a killer, Dustin Poirier. But if you put BMF against BMF, if you put me against Gaethje in there, I would break his * eye orbital, and I would * chop him up.

Hopefully that can happen at some point".

Jorge Masvidal on Max Holloway

"I think Max Holloway is one of the baddest * that ever lived, that’s a dude that I * salute. I love his style. I love his story. I love his beginnings.

I love how humble of a person he is. I’m going obviously for Max all the way, but I think it’s going to be a * great fight”.