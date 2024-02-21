Demetrius Johnson believes Israel Adesanya isn’t ready for a title fight

© Mark Evans/Getty Images

Israel Adesanya is expected to return very soon, he could most likely fight Dricus Du Plessis for the comeback match. Demetrius Johnson is amongst some of the many fans and MMA experts who believe that Israel Adesanya shouldn’t directly fight Dricus Du Plessis.

Demtrius Johnson justified his statement by saying that Adesanya needs to work more on his skillset and sharpen his sword before fighting someone like Dricus Du Plessis. Israel Adesanya took a short break from the sport and will most likely show up in the second half of the year.

Dricus Du Plessis is currently the middleweight champion and he’s strongly interested to make his first title defense in Africa. It will be fascinating to see if Israel Adesanya turns out to be the next middleweight title challenger or if he ends up fighting a top contender like Khamzat Chimaev, Jared Cannonier or Paulo Costa.

Demtrius Johnson on Israel Adesany’s comeback fight

Recently on The MMA Hour, Demetrius Johnson shared his thoughts on Dricus Du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya. “I don’t like that fight for Izzy, because I feel Izzy hasn’t taken enough time,” Johnson said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“My question to Izzy would be, ‘Izzy, have you taken the time to add more tools to your toolset,’ because if I was looking at that fight right now, strategically, one of the things Izzy likes to do, he likes to back up, he likes to counter a punch.

So if he likes to counter a punch, DDP does a good job of not overextending. He doesn’t back up. He usually takes the center of the cage and he moves forward, and goes to the center and he goes either southpaw or orthodox".

Demetrius Johnson further talks about Israel Adesanya’s skillset

“Has Izzy taken the time off to develop that skill set? That’s my question to him, if says, ‘No I haven’t,’ I’m like, then don’t take the fight.

If he has, if he’s ready to go out there and force the fight, get in the clinch, force the wrestling, take him down, pass his guard, then I’m like, ‘Let’s do it.’ But if you haven’t, then I wouldn’t do it, because DDP, he’s got a style where he doesn’t back up, he doesn’t overextend. He’s very good at his shell".