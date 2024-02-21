Alexander Volkanovski breaks silence on the loss: “I’m going to get that belt back”

© Steve Marcus / Getty Images

Alexander Volkanovski is hungry for vengeance after Ilia Touria snatched his featherweight belt with a 2nd round knockout win. Ilia Topuria isn’t strongly interested in making his first featherweight title defence against Alexander Volkanovski because he prefers fighting a fresh new opponent.

Topuria wants to defend his belt at home in Spain; Dana White mentioned how UFC looks forward to hosting an event in Spain. It will be very interesting to see that happen. As an obvious response, Volkanovski is disheartened, but his eyes are set on the potential rematch.

This time, Volkanovski promises to break out of his losing streak and can foresee becoming the champion again.

Alexander Volkanovski on having a rematch with Ilia Topuria

In a recent YouTube video, Alexander Volkanovski reflected on the recent loss and expressed his urge to get a rematch.

“Next time, it’ll be different, but I’m going to just have a little bit of a rest,” Volkanovski said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I definitely want that rematch. Spain, what I’m hearing, is going to happen.

Dana wants Spain, obviously Ilia wants Spain. That probably won’t be until later in the year. So the timing would be perfect for me to spend time with the fam, rest up a little bit, look after myself and then we’ll get back in there.

We’ll make it right on my end. I’m going to do everything right for the next one, and I’m going to get that belt back. Mark my words”.

Alexander Volkanovski on dominating the first round

“I think the judges had me up the first round, and I think I was starting to pick it up even more in the second,I was ready to even go another level.

I had him missing, I was starting to touch him, and I was going to start adding on, and he did a great job of getting me to the cage where we knew we didn’t want to be with someone like him".