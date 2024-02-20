Islam Makhachev’s coach reveals future plans: “Welterweight world champion in 2025”

© Mike Lawrie / Getty Images

The UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev was considered to feature in the UFC 300 event, but he won’t participate as he will be fasting in the holy month of Ramadan. Makhachev could show up anytime during the second half of the year; he will most likely defend his belt against the winner of Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan.

Interestingly, Islam Makhachev’s coach revealed that they are looking forward to claiming the welterweight belt by 2025. Islam Makhachev is a very talented fighter, and it will be fascinating to see if he can achieve this giant milestone of becoming a two-division champion.

Javier Mendez on Islam Makhachev

Recently on Casino Alpha, Javier Mendez revealed Islam Makhachev’s plans for the near future. “After Ramadan, I’m hoping the UFC will fight Islam at Madison Square Garden, only because it’s good for his marketability to fight in the U.S.,” Mendez said as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“That’s what I’d like, but right now, there’s no fight on the horizon for him just yet. I’m sure soon the UFC will announce a return for him, but just not yet. Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and then the welterweight title.

They would be my three next fights for Islam. I’d like to see Islam become the welterweight world champion in 2025. I’d love to see that, and I know he would too. If we get two fights this year, who knows, you might see the UFC offer him a title shot sooner”.

Islam Makhachev is interested in facing a new opponent, which is why he was always more inclined to fight Justin Gaethje. Perhaps if Justin Gaethje claims a significant win against Max Holloway, he could be next for the lightweight title fight.

Javier Mendez mentioned that Justin Gaethje is on Makhachev’s hit-list, so sooner or later, that fight is bound to happen.