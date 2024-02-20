Ilia Topuria responds to Movsar Evloev’s call out: “He needs to finish someone”

© Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The new UFC featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria, is being very picky about his first title defense; the top 5 contenders don’t spark an interest. Topuria isn’t strongly interested in fighting Alexander Volkanovski because he wants to fight a new opponent.

However, he’s ready to face anyone the UFC matches him up against. The rising contender Movsar Evloev called out Ilia Topuria after Topuria claimed a vicious 2nd round knockout win against Alexander Volkanovski. Here’s the tweet:

My congratulations to the new champion. I’m coming for you and taking that belt from you #ufc298 — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) February 18, 2024

Ilia Topuria doesn’t exactly dismiss that fight but portrays lack of interest because Movsar Evloev has never submitted or knocked an opponent out in the UFC (0% finish rate).

Topuria is ready to fight Evloev after he secures a knockout or submission victory.

Ilia Topuria on Movsar Evloev’s call out

During the UFC 298 post-fight press conference, Ilia Topuria explained under what condition he would consider fighting Movsar Evloev.

“Movsar’s a good fight for me. I would love to fight him,” Topuria said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “But the guy has eight fights in the UFC: eight decisions, zero submissions, zero knockouts.

… Man, come on. He needs to finish someone. Maybe they can find someone from his home town. Maybe he can fight with his dad or something and finish him. But he needs to finish someone because the record he has right now – yeah, it seems nice: He’s undefeated.

But the guy didn’t finish anyone, so he needs to do something. All of them, they don’t make any sense for me right now, I need new challengers – new ones. There are some upcoming fights, and we’ll see how they’re going to play out.

You’re going to see ‘El Matador’ for a while”. Sean O’Malley expressed his urge to fight Ilia Topuria and is perhaps one win away from bringing that fight into reality.