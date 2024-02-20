Alex Pereira wants to fight at UFC 301: “There’s this possibility”

© Sarah Stier / Getty Images

Alex Pereira is more than ready for back-to-back fights; he will be defending his belt against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300. Their fight is featured as the main event. Alex Pereira looks forward to being active this year. After UFC 300, Alex Pereira wants to return in less than a month for the UFC 301 scheduled to take place on 4th May in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

The chances for the UFC to approve Pereira’s request are very slim, but there’s still a chance. Pereira must not be heavily injured after his fight against Jamahal Hill. After becoming the UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira decided to call out Israel Adesanya.

It will be very interesting to see if a trilogy fight happens between them.

Alex Pereira on featuring in the UFC 301 event

In a recent YouTube video, Alex Pereira expressed his urge to fight at UFC 301. “Since I was already talking to the UFC about UFC Brazil and it’s something that was already kind of agreed but didn’t happen, there’s this possibility,” Pereira said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“The UFC likes to see me fighting. I think that would be a good idea if all goes right. If I win and I’m not injured, I would ask for that. But one step at a time. The focus now is to win and defend this belt”.

Alex Pereira on fighting at UFC 300

“It was good for me, to be honest, I’m happy with this fight.

It’s a special edition [of the UFC] where those on it will always be remembered. UFC 300 will be special and everybody knows that. It’s going to be good for me. I’m happy with this match-up with Jamahal Hill, It’s going to be a tough fight, but I’m confident, I’m training well to be this confident”.