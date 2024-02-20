Sean O’Malley ready to face Merab Dvalishvili but prefers fighting Ilia Topuria next

© Paul Rutherford/Getty Images

The UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley carefully observed the featherweight clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria; the knockout performance absolutely stunned O’Malley, and now he’s more motivated than ever before to face Ilia Topuria.

Some MMA fans expect Sean O’Malley to fight Merab Dvalishvili for his next to next title defense(considering he beats Marlon Vera). Sean O’Malley is ready to do that but is more inclined to face Ilia Topuria because he appears to be a greater threat.

Interestingly, Sean O’Malley labelled Ilia Topuria as a ‘scary opponent’. It will be fascinating to see if that match happens in the near future. For now, Sean O’Malley needs to claim a significant win against Marlon Vera.

Sean O’Malley on calling out Ilia Topuria instead of Merab Dvalishvili

Recently on The MMA Hour, Sean O’Malley shared his thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuira and explained why he prefers fighting Ilia Topuria over Merab Dvalishvili.

“Volk coming off that nasty KO not too long ago, Ilia’s confidence that high, how dangerous he is — I had a feeling that Ilia was going to win,” O’Malley said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “He knocked out the featherweight GOAT in Round 2.

I knocked out [Aljamain Sterling], bantamweight GOAT, in Round 2. I’ve kind of pushed that fight a little bit. I’ve been getting a lot of hate for it, a little pushback saying that I’m ducking Merab. I’m like, Merab just barely — not barely, he whooped Henry, but Henry is like 42 or something.

He looked horrible. I would’ve knocked Henry out four times that fight. And then Ilia goes out there and knocks out Volk, the greatest featherweight of all-time in Round 2 in a beautiful performance, and I’m calling him out, and I’m getting * from the MMA fans, saying, ‘Oh, you’re ducking Merab.’

Sean O’Malley on Ilia Topuria

‘When I think of a scary opponent, like what makes me [shiver], that’s Ilia. Ilia gives me that [feeling of], ‘He could put your * lights out and change your life.’