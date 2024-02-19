Robert Whittaker talks about his next fight: “The middleweight division is funny”

© Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Robert Whittaker claimed a much-needed win against Paulo Costa and will now fight another top contender from the middleweight division. The UFC mostly decides Whittaker’s match-ups; Whittaker is used to this process of opponent selection.

Because of that, he does not demand a fight against any particular contender; he’s ready to face anyone. Paulo Costa is disappointed with the loss, because in his scorecard he was the winner. He looks forward to making a stronger comeback.

#UFC298

Robert Whittaker vs Paulo costa end of first round pic.twitter.com/XaTE0nN2DV — bandido63 (@Elchapito63) February 18, 2024

As far as Robert Whittaker’s potential opponent list is concerned, he could most likely fight Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev or Jared Cannonier next.

Robert Whittaker on the recent win

During the recent post-fight interview, Robert Whittaker reflected on the recent win and spoke about his next fight. “Obviously, I’m very happy with (my performance),” Whittaker said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“I always look like this after fights. It shows. Plus, I had a firefight with Costa, so it shows a little bit (more). More than the win itself, I’m satisfied with what I wanted to achieve. I achieved that”.

Robert Whittaker on who he will fight next

“Options are definitely open, the middleweight division is funny.

There’s so much movement and fluidity and opportunity in it that any fight could be made in it at any time, anywhere. Honestly, the UFC has always done right by me. I’ve never had to pick my opponents. They’ve always been laid out in front of me.

I’m not about to change the way I conduct business right now. He’s [Sean Strickland] not that bad; he’s kind of holistically angry at everybody. I don’t think he singles anybody out unless you do something to him particularly. I feel like it would be hard for him to get a grip on something I’ve done, but there’s trying”.