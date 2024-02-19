Dana White reveals that Leon Edwards was given 3 different opponents for UFC 300

© Alex Goodlett / Getty Images

The UFC 300 card finally has a main event; Dana White recently announced that Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill will be featured as the UFC 300 main event. It took the matchmakers a considerable amount of time to conclude with this match up.

Many fights were taken into consideration, but all options failed to materialize. Interestingly, Dana White revealed that Leon Edwards was asked to feature for the UFC 300 main event and was offered fights with 3 different opponents, to which he said yes without hesitating at all.

Leon Edwards was ready to face anyone, and the word ‘no’ did not seem to be in his dictionary. Even though Leon was ready, he couldn’t feature in the UFC 300 event; the reason remains a mystery. According to rumors, the 3 opponents could have been:

Khamzat Chimaev

Belal Muhammad

Shavkat Rakhmonov

Perhaps in the future, Dana White will reveal who the three considered opponents were.

Dana White on Leon Edwards

During the UFC 298 post-fight press conference, Dana White explained how Leon Edwards was to ready to fight anyone at UFC 300. “We were out there talking to lots of people, trying to make lots of fights,” White said at, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“In this business, it’s about taking opportunities. Headlining UFC 300 with all the buzz and all the energy around it. Let me say this — Leon Edwards has had, like, three opponents throughout this thing. Leon Edwards doesn’t say no to anybody.

This kid is an absolute stud. He’s had like three opponents thrown at him during UFC 300 [conversations] — yes, yes, yes.

Dana White has nothing but respect for Leon Edwards

"He was willing to take on anybody. Kid’s an absolute stud.

Leon, thank you, much respect.This guy doesn’t care – he’ll fight anybody, Think about this, we call, and we’re talking about UFC 300, you’re going to headline, you’re going to fight this guy.

Then we call back and say, ‘You’re going to fight this guy.’ Then a third time we call and change opponents on him again. It’s just crazy. This guy could care less. He’s up for the challenge. He’s ready to fight anybody. I love it and respect it very much”.