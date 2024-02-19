Ian Machado on fighting Colby Covington: “He doesn’t have a choice”

© Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Ian Machado Garry is on a steady rise; he extended his winning streak and remains unbeaten after claiming a split-decision win against Geoff Neal. Machado Garry is seamlessly climbing the ladder to the top. He is now the 8th ranked welterweight contender.

Geoff Neal vs Ian Garry



Ian Machado secures another Headkick KO win and lives to fight another day pic.twitter.com/EjMxvat8e6 — DeSeanGovernorCovington (@LakazMMA) February 11, 2024

Machado Garry is crystal clear about what he wants next; he wants to step into the octagon with Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington and settle the animosity inside the cage.

Machado Garry believes Colby Covington has no choice but to fight him. It’s a fantastic match up that the fans would love to see. Both fighters could show up anytime in the second half of 2024.

Ian Machado Garry explains why Colby Covington has no choice

During the recent post-fight press conference, Ian Machado Garry explained why Colby Covington is bound to fight him next.

“He doesn’t have a choice,” Garry said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “He’s lost three title fights. He doesn’t have a choice. Sorry, I don’t mean to interrupt, but there is no other * option for him.

Who else are they gonna put? He’s not going to sign the fight grapplers, that’s for sure. He’s not gonna fight [Stephen] ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. Do you know what I mean? What’s the point of putting them two together? He’s going to do what he’s told, and he’s going to fight a young upcoming prospect, so I can take him out of the division, wipe him off the top 15, and the UFC can go, ‘Great.

Right. That’s been great. Let’s take that and run with it.’ I am a fighter who says yes, I don’t say no. I don’t be picky. I say yes, where, when? That’s it. The truth is, I call out who I want. Colby is the biggest name in the division without a title – going out and beating him does so much”.