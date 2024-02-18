UFC 300 main event officially announced

© @UFCEurope/Twitter

The historic UFC 300 event is scheduled to take place on 13th April at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The matchmakers had a difficult time deciding who to feature in the main event. The haze has finally been cleared; Dana White recently announced that the UFC 300 main event is going to be a light heavyweight clash: Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill.

BREAKING!!!



The #UFC300 main event will be Pereira vs Hill April 13th from Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/YrfTxLWsZ2 — danawhite (@danawhite) February 18, 2024

This will be marked as Alex Pereira’s first title defense.

Jamahal Hill said that he would return in the second half of 2024, which is why some fans were shocked to see him featured in the main event. Jamahal Hill was forced to vacate his belt because of an injury, but the UFC kept their promise of giving Jamahal Hill a direct title shot after he recovers fully.

There were many rumors stating that the following matchups could materialize as the UFC 300 main event:

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Leon Edwards vs Khamzat Chimaev

Alex Pereira vs Tom Aspinall

Interestingly, Jon Jones was approached to feature in the main event against Stipe Miocic, but he declined the offer because he needed more time to recover.

Fans haven’t reacted with satisfaction; on Twitter, countless people are calling UFC 300 an ‘average event’. People were expecting a better match-up and seemed to be thoroughly disappointed after Dana White made the news official.

UFC 300 fight card

After months of planning, this is what the UFC 300 card looks like: