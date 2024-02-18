Merab Dvalishvili claimed a dominating win against Henry Cejudo: “Hard work pays off”

© Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Merab Dvalishvili has officially perished Henry Cejudo’s desire to reclaim his bantamweight belt. After 3 rounds of action, the judges declared Merab Dvalishvili the winner by unanimous decision. Henry Cejudo took almost a year to show up again, but for some reason, he didn’t look as explosive as he used to be; something seemed to be off about him.

On the flip side, Merab Dvalishvili secured many dominating moments and put a smile on Mark Zuckerberg’s face who was there in attendance today.

The path ahead is crystal-clear for Merab Dvalishvili; he will most probably fight the winner of Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera.

Henry Cejudo was pretty serious about retiring; he said he would call it quits forever if he faced a loss. Nothing has been officially announced yet, but this may have been Henry Cejudo’s last UFC match.

Merab Dvalishvili’s octagon interview

“I was working so hard all my life.

I don’t get anything easy; I always work for it. Hard work always pays off! The last couple of months, Mark Zuckerberg was my supporter, and he just came for support. and of course, I have another extra corner here. He was giving me some tips.

That’s why everything was beautiful here. I was down there, and I was smiling. You guys see, I am not even breathing heavily; I don’t even feel it because I am everyday fighting in the gym. Everyday training, grinding.

Like I said hard work pays off. 3 rounds is nothing for me; I need a 10 rounds fight. Where is champion [Sean O’Malley] bring him here right now. Bring that fat guy right now”. Sean O’Malley wants to fight Ilia Topuria, it will be very interesting to see who he ends up fighting after facing Marlon Vera.