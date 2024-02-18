Ilia Topuria dethrones Alexander Volkanovksi with a brutal knockout win

© Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Ilia Topruia's manifestation and his strong self-belief got him a win against one of the toughest featherweight champions in the history of the UFC. People called Topuria delusional for making ‘unrealistic predictions’, but to their surprise, it all came true.

Watch the knockout below:

ILIA TOPURIA IS THE NEW FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPION AFTER KNOCKING OUT ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI! pic.twitter.com/Xdtr3WjR7U — Combat Buzz (@CombatBuzzX) February 18, 2024

He proved to the world that it wasn’t overconfidence.

Alexander Volkanovski had moments of domination in the match, but during the 2nd round, Topuria got the grip and unleashed some wild punches that left Volkanovski unconscious. It was a devastating moment Volkanovski and all of his fans.

Ilia Topruia has a name for his first title defence, and it is none other than ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor!

Ilia Topuria’s octagon interview

“I feel so happy right now. They are gonna tell you that you cannot do it, they are gonna knock you down and doubt you, but guess what? The only person you need to listen to is yourself.

Just trust yourself, work tirelessly, have faith, and everything is possible. Look at me now”.

Ilia Topruia on accurately predicting a second-round finish

“I just know my skills; I worked so hard for this one. It was knowing that one day I will become the UFC world champion.

Guys, it doesn’t matter where you are coming from if you know where you are going. It’s much more important what’s in front of you than what’s behind you. Dana, Hunter, it's show time. It’s time to take UFC to Spain and Conor McGregor.

If you still have some * I will be waiting for you in Spain”.

Alexander Volkanovski’s octagon interview

“Well done to him, he called me. I was going to start working everything, and he got me so credit to him.

Obviously, he’s a hard hitter. We knew that going in, he wasn’t meant to land like that, but he did, so credit to him. Obviously, I have been a champion in this featherweight division for a long time; he keeps mentioning Spain. Maybe we do a rematch over there in Spain”.