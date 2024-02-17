Jon Anik believes Alexander Volkanovski will compete in the lightweight division next

© Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Alexander Volkanovski is one of the toughest UFC featherweight champions; in less than 24 hours, we will find out if he makes his 6th successful title defence. Most wonder about the steps Volkanovksi would take if he wins in a few hours.

The UFC commentator Jon Anik believes a win for Alexander Volkanovski will lead to more fights at 155 pounds. Volkanovski himself has admitted that he’s not done competing at lightweight. He looks forward to participating in more matches in the near future, and it will be fascinating to see him try once again to become a double champion.

Jon Anik on Alexander Volkanovski fighting at lightweight

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Jon Anik shared his thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski fighting at lightweight. “I think this would be a nice capstone on his featherweight career,” Anik said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “And a nice note upon which to go out if he decides to move up to 155 pounds and back to the prizefighting theme.

Think about all of the big fights that there are for Alexander Volkanovski at 155 pounds. You could do worse than throwing him in a BMF setting, right? Certainly a fight against Justin Gaethje has some appeal. So I think the horizon is very monetarily sound for Volk no matter what division he decides to compete in, but yeah, you and me can pray that he’ll fight Movsar Evloev, but I’m not sure I see it happening”.

Jon Anik on Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria

“It’s one of the biggest fights of the year, when I sat down with Ilia Topuria [in] December as part of that seasonal press conference, he was more than willing to lean into the fact that maybe this is a vulnerable time in which to be fighting Alexander Volkanovski, and not a lot of opponents would sort of lay that out there”.