Brian Ortega considered retiring because of the injuries: “Sadness took over”

Brian Ortega went through a tough phase of recovery after getting injured during his fight with Yair Rodriguez. It broke him mentally and emotionally, which also provoked him to consider retiring. Brian Ortega went through countless surgeries, but in the end, he listened to the voice of his mind, not feelings, and decided to make a return.

Next Saturday night, he will appear for his rematch against Yair Rodriguez. It will be fascinating to see how well he has improved and changed since he got injured. Ortega wants Ilia Topuria and is just 1-2 wins away from achieving that feat.

Brian Ortega on battling with surgeries

In a recent interview with Kevin Iole, Brian Ortega reflected on the tough phase of surgeries and explained how he considered retiring. “We had a couple of surgeries, man, if I’m being honest,” Ortega said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“Later on, I will open up about all of them. Yeah, it was a bit of a journey. It was a bit of a journey. I have had this year to reflect on it where I would be lying if the questions didn’t come up: ‘Is it still worth it?’ Right, because for the first time in my life, I understood when people say, ‘I have kids – I can’t do this anymore, I used to think, “Come on, man – of course we can.

We are strong mentally.’

Brian Ortega on retiring

“It’s not even that. The smart thing about people is some of them look at it in the long run. If I’m moving already like I’m 60 years old, how am I really going to move when I’m 60? How is it going to be on (my kids), my family? I would be lying if that thought didn’t come up after doing a tally on how many surgeries I had in total.

The thoughts of retirement only arose after I listened to my feelings, not my logic – when I listened to my feelings, I got in depression or sadness took over because all I want to do is fight”.