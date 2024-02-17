Amanda Lemos is focused on getting the belt: “I’ll fight whoever has the belt”

© Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The women’s UFC strawweight contender Amanda Lemos is eagerly waiting to get a title shot and is ready to fight anyone who will allow her to achieve her goal. Lemos was originally scheduled to fight Tatiana Suarez but that match up got called out because Suarez was forced to pull out because of an injury.

Amanda Lemos will fight Mackenzie Darn tomorrow night, the winner of this fight could be considered as the next title challenger. Lemos is not making the mistake of underestimating her opponent, she knows the stregnths Mackenzie Darn possesses and looks forward to challenging herself and rising victoriously.

Amanda Lemos on fighting Mackenzie Darn

Recently on MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca podcast, Amanda Lemos explained why she’s happy to fight Mackenzie Darn and spoke about getting a title fight.

“[Suarez] suffers too many injuries, unfortunately,” Lemos said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I’ve had injuries too, and if I say I can’t fight, that’s because there isn’t even one-percent chance I can fight.

She’s been dealing with that for many years, right? In fact, if it wasn’t for the injuries, she would have fought for the belt years ago. But we have to deal with that. That can happen to all of us. I believe Mackenzie wants to take me to the ground and do her thing, that’s where she feels comfortable.

She’s showing her evolution, she’s also evolving on the feet, and I think it’s going to be a great fight”.

Amanda Lemos on who she wants next

“Mackenzie is a jiu-jitsu ace, but I’m feeling great in all aspects of the ground fight, I like to fight on my feet, obviously, but nothing stops me from grappling [with Dern] and catching her at some point.

Anything can happen at any moment in MMA and surprise people. I respect and admire Mackenzie, and I’m happy to be fighting her. I don’t have this obsession of fighting someone that has beaten me, to get back at them,I don’t have that.

I lost, that’s it. I’ll fight whoever has the belt, regardless of who that is. The belt is my focus, and that’s it”.