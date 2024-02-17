Dana White reacts to Henry Cejudo retiring in 2020: “It was ridiculous”

© Zhe Ji / Getty Images

Henry Cejudo is ready to retire for the second time in his career. Cejudo openly admitted that he will announce his retirement if he fails to seal a win against Merab Dvalishvili this Saturday night. In 2020, Henry Cejudo left the sport, and not many expected him to make a return.

President of the UFC, Dana White, didn’t understand why Cejudo retired in 2020 because, in his perspective, Cejudo was in his prime and athletically at his best. 3 years later, Henry Cejudo thought of making a return.

Fans and MMA experts said he made a return just for the money. Cejudo got a direct title shot against Aljamain Sterling but failed to reclaim his bantamweight belt. Cejudo also considered retiring after facing a loss against Aljamain Sterling, but he still has a fight in him.

Fast-forward to the present moment, Cejudo has one more opportunity to reclaim his belt. All he needs is a comprehensive win against Merab Dvalishvili, and that should seal his spot as the next title challenger.

Dana White on Henry Cejudo retiring in 2020

In a recent interview with Kevin Iole, Dana White explained why he didn’t understand why Henry Cejudo retired in 2020.

“I mean, I think it was ridiculous that Henry Cejudo retired”. White said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “When you retire, you should stay away and never come back. This guy retired when he was in his * prime.

He looked good. This is a big fight for both of these guys”.

Dana White on Merab Dvalishvili vs Henry Cejudo

“Merab sat out, and didn’t take a title fight because his friend had the title – all that stuff, so I think you’re looking at two guys that, in my opinion, have made some mistakes in their careers.

Saturday night’s a big deal for both of these guys. This whole * card is incredible. I love this card”.