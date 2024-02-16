Roman Kopylov calls out Sean Strickland: “Sean himself would be interested"

© Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The rising UFC middleweight contender Roman Kopylov will be facing Anthony Hernandez this Saturday night. Kopylov is ambitious about the future, he eyes a match with Sean Strickland. Kopylov believes that after his performance on Saturday night, Sean Strickland will gravitate towards him and entertain his desire to fight him.

It would be very unfair to say that Sean Strickland won’t fight Roman Kopylov because Strickland has fought unranked opponents like Abus Magomedov when he didn’t really have to. Kopylov has had a successful UFC career so far; he is unbeaten since 2022 and is currently on a 4-match winning streak.

It is worth knowing that all those victories came via a knockout. A significant win against Anthony Hernandez will be huge for Kopylov as it will increase his chances of getting a fight with Sean Strickland. If not in the near future, it is definitely a possibility at a later stage in his career.

This is also the perfect opportunity for Roman Kopylov to get featured in the top 15 middleweight rankings; he is only one win away from achieving this milestone.

Roman Kopylov on fighting Sean Strickland

During the recent media day, Roman Kopylov called out Sean Strickland and acknowledged how difficult it is to compete in the middleweight division.

"Middleweight is one of the toughest divisions. This is a great division. Everybody is pretty tough in here,” Kopylov said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “When it comes to the champion, anybody in the top five could become a champ soon.

I’m not sure what to say about the champion – for some reason I have a feeling he’s not going to stay a champ for a very long time. If the win does happen on Saturday, I think Sean himself would be interested in fighting against somebody like myself, who’s a striker, and I think it would be a really great fight for the fans. I think Sean will look at it more seriously that way”.