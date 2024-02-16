Paulo Costa not interested to fight Khamzat Chimaev after facing Robert Whittaker

© Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Paulo Costa is in the hunt to get a title fight; he believes a significant win against Robert Whittaker will help him achieve his goal. Some experts believe that Costa will need to win 2-3 more matches before he can get anywhere close to fighting for the middleweight belt because tough competitors like Jared Cannonier, Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker are waiting in line.

Paulo Costa recently revealed that he won’t fight Khamzat Chimaev next because he thinks Chimaev has not earned his opportunity and hasn’t tested himself against any top contenders from the middleweight division.

Paulo Costa explains why he won’t fight Khamzat Chimaev next

During the recent media, Paulo Costa revealed how he has no plans to fight Khamzat Chimaev next. “Everybody knows I don’t like the guy, but I don’t think too many people take him seriously anymore,” Costa said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“He just stopped fighting. He didn’t beat anybody in the middleweight division, top contenders or even top 15. He didn’t beat anybody in the top 15 middleweight division. How can you take this guy seriously? He barely could beat Usman in 10-day short notice.

Usman is a welterweight. He didn’t cut weight to middleweight, and everybody saw that fight. I was there. I like this beef between countries and cultures and two guys, but after I beat Whittaker, I will not want to hear his name.

* him. He needs to do something. He needs to beat somebody at least top 10 in the middleweight. He didn’t yet, and I don’t think he’s capable to do that”.

Paulo costa on not being able to fight Khamzat Chimaev

“Of course, I would have loved to fight him in Abu Dhabi, it didn’t happen, OK, I was frustrated, but I’m here right now and I’m going to fight a guy more qualified than him.

Whittaker has better credentials than him. So, I don’t believe he’s going to jump and fight for the belt before me”.