The Main Event Mystery: Why UFC 300 is Still a Must-See Event

© Steve Marcus / Getty Images

At the heart of the anticipation surrounding the highly anticipated UFC 300 lies the search for the perfect main event. As Dana White and the UFC team navigate a maze of negotiations and deliberations, fans are left to speculate about the possibilities.

The tantalizing prospect of a bout between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya is high, fueled by Du Plessis' recent triumph at UFC 297. His split decision win over Sean Strickland to capture the middleweight title catapulted him into the spotlight, positioning him as a major contender in the He is currently a big star, and surely his match would be worthy of this jubilee UFC event.

© Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Adesanya, a former two-time UFC middleweight champion, is throwing intrigue with his cryptic posts on social media.

A cryptic reference to the movie "300" hints at a potential showdown of epic proportions, sparking speculation among fans and pundits alike. This immediately suggested a rematch against Strickland, but Adesanya definitely deserves another final chance to become champion again.

Adesanya's mastery inside the Octagon and his personality make him a perennial favorite among MMA fans. However, it is still not official, and the UFC is unusually quiet, except for a few vague answers from Dana White, we have not received any confirmation of the main event.

One name that has come up in the discussions is Alexander Volkanovski, the current featherweight champion. He became known for his tenacity because after suddenly accepting a fight against Islam Makhachev, this time he again offered to appear at UFC 300 at the last minute.

Volkanovski expressed his willingness to save UFC 300 once again. During UFC 298 Media Day, Volkanovski showed that is a true warrior and that he will accept a fight against anyone anytime and anywhere and has offered himself to the UFC for the 300 Event.

© Steve Marcus / Getty Images

While Volkanovski's proposal adds an intriguing layer to the speculation, other candidates are vying for the spotlight.

The prospect of a showdown between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya, fueled by Du Plessis' recent middleweight victory at UFC 297, is high. From the possibility of Khamzat Chimaev's involvement to the ever-changing timeline of Conor McGregor's return, there has never been a more uncertain UFC event.

Khamzat Chimaev said yesterday that it is out of the question to fight during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, so he said that he will not appear at UFC 300 at least not if it is on the already scheduled date. McGregor, the sport's biggest star, has been teasing fans with hints of a return in the summer, leaving many to wonder if UFC 300 will mark his triumphant return to the Octagon.

His name-calling with Michael Chandler has filled the front pages of fight magazines in recent weeks, and the most attention was caused by the Irishman's announcement of a middleweight bout. His penchant for spectacle and making bombastic statements doesn't hurt us that he will come to UFC 300 until this match.

While negotiations are taking place behind closed doors, the confirmed fight card for UFC 300 offers a glimpse into the depth of the UFC roster. From the anticipated clash between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan to the showdown between Justine Gaethje and Max Holloway for the BMF title, each match is interesting in its own way.

The inclusion of Charles Oliveire vs. Armana Tsarukyana and Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm proves that the UFC organization has realized the global appeal of the UFC, showcasing fighters from different backgrounds and disciplines.

The UFC has skyrocketed in popularity over the last 10 years, and UFC 300 should be the icing on the cake of a great decade of work. After weathering the storm of a chaotic year marked by a global pandemic, the UFC is emerging stronger than ever, ready to deliver a spectacle befitting its landmark 300th event.

Although we don't know the main event yet, the list of other fights is very high quality and there is still time for things to change. UFC 300 will take place on April 13th, the anticipation has already started to reach its peak, with each passing day bringing new rumors and speculations.

In the next few days, there will be even more information, stressed Dana, but considering how tight the UFC has been on information in the last 2 or 3 months, we doubt that it will be like that. Current UFC 300 fight card: Zhang Weili vs.

Yan Xiaonan, Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway — BMF title fight, Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm, Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar, Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic, Cody Garbrandt vs.

Deiveson Figueiredo, Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green, Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage, Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes, Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez. An incredible list of stars promises a spectacle.