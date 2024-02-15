Brian Ortega reveals plan to fight Ilia Topuria if he becomes the champion

© Louis Grasse/PxImages

The long-lost UFC featherweight contender Brian Ortega will finally make a return on 24th February against Yair Rodriguez. Ortega has recovered from his gruesome injury and will be stepping into a crucial decider. Title challenger Ilia Topuria has made it very clear that he has no intentions to defend his belt against any of the top featherweight contenders, which includes Brian Ortega.

Hearing this, Ortega had something interesting to say; in order to get a title fight against Ilia Topuria, Brian Ortega is ready to fight every contender from the division to ensure that Topuria has no choice but to fight him.

Brian Ortega on Ilia Topuria

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Brian Ortega reacted to Ilia Topuria stating that he won't defend his belt against him. "You have to win the belt for that to happen. That was my first thought," Ortega said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

"Let's say you do win and you're not going to give us a shot, then I'm going to make sure to ruin every contender. Simple as that. One, you have to win it. Two, I'm going to take all the contenders away from you. If you don't want to fight us then I'm going to take all your people." "There's always the question of, 'Is he ready or is he not?' Skillfully he's looked good against the people he's faced, he's technically sound.

He's the full package when it comes to striking, wrestling, jiu-jitsu. You can't look at him and say he has one full weakness that's exploitable. But I do believe that guys such as 'Volk' have a different type of level of chess.

Brian Ortega leans in favor of Alexander Volkanovski

"That's why these fights are amazing to watch. You have someone confident, someone who is ready as if he's already the champ and defended it three times. And then you have the guy who has been at the top of the mountain and is kicking everyone down. It's a good fight. A lot of questions will be answered after this weekend but it's hard to go against 'Volk.' "