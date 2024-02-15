Paulo Costa believes a win will get him a title shot: “I’ll be the next in the line”

© Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The long-lost UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa will finally break out of his 1.5+ years of inactivity this Saturday night against Robert Whittaker. Costa’s comeback was delayed for this long because, at first, he had issues with the contracts offered by the UFC and then had injuries to take care of; Costa believes a win against Robert Whittaker will position him closer to getting a title shot.

Israel Adesanya will soon make a return, his coach Eugene Bareman recently confirmed. And if that’s the case, then Dricus Du Plessis will most likely defend his belt against Israel Adesanya. Paulo Costa could get to fight Khamzat Chimaev, who is looking forward to fighting for the UFC Saudi Arabia event, which is expected to take place in June.

Paulo Costa on getting a title fight

During the recent media day, Paulo Costa explained how a win against Robert Whittaker could get him closer to the title fight. “After my fight against Whittaker, for sure,” Costa said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“I don’t see another way different than going straight for the belt after I beat Whittaker on Saturday. I have no other way to go. I think after (I) beat him, when you look at the whole division, you have a couple of guys who fight the way that people want to see, that people like to see the fights going on.

It’s me. Beating him, I’ll be the next in the line”.

Paulo Costa looks forward to giving his best

“I just hope he brings the best version of himself, I’m prepared to show I’m different from that guy that you guys saw against (Marvin Vettori) or against Luke Rockhold.

I did a lot of improvements. I’m faster. I’m more dangerous than before".