Henry Cejudo will retire if he loses against Merab Dvalishvili: “I’m done”

Henry Cejudo is ready to end his glorious career this Saturday night if things go south. In the recent media day, Cejudo confirmed that he would “100%” retire if he faced a loss against Merab Dvalishvili. It’s a must-win for Henry Cejudo, and this condition that he has set for himself can be looked up as healthy pressure.

Henry Cejudo is one win away from being the next title challenger; this Saturday night, we will find out if Henry Cejudo can get more shot to reclaim his bantamweight belt.

Henry Cejudo on fighting Merab Dvalishvili

During the recent media day, Henry Cejudo spoke about retirement and explained how his fight against Merab Dvalishvili is a must-win.

“This is all or nothing,” Cejudo said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I sat with the team, and I was like, ‘It’s either gold or bust.’ I either win it all, or I’m not going to have it at all and I’m out.

I’m done. I am putting that timeline, that pressure on me, because I do take this sport serious. People [will say], ‘Oh you retired [before]’ – it’s like I’ve done everything there is to do.

What the *? What do I got to prove? Now, it’s a motivation more motivated by a little bit of anger. I’m kind of pissed at myself a little bit, but it’s still motivated”.

Henry Cejudo on retiring

“Yeah, 100 percent, [I will retire], It’s big time pressure.

Because I know I’ve got to fight. You’ve got to put these clauses on you. I’m not going to continue to fight just to fight. I’m too competitive. I want to be the best in the world. I want that belt, and I really want that other one [at featherweight].

That’s kind of where I’m at. If I can’t have that, then I don’t want anything. Keep it all. Why did I retire? It wasn’t even a money thing. It was like what else is motivating me?”.