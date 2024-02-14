Eugene Bareman reveals Israel Adesanya will soon make a return: “Just give us a date”

© Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

The former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya lost his belt to Sean Strickland, and that loss had an adverse impact on him mentally, but on a brighter note, it made him realize that he needs to push brakes and take a break from fighting.

Initially, Israel Adesanya said he would return in “2027”, and some people failed to sense the sarcasm behind the suggested comeback. Eugene Bareman is here with good news! Bareman is Adesanya’s coach who recently revealed that Israel Adesanya has started training and is ready to make a comeback.

Eugene Bareman and Israel Adesanya are waiting to receive details about his next fight, and if all goes well without hesitating, Adesanya will show up. The most likely opponent is Dricus Du Plessis.

Eugene Bareman on Israel Adesanya’s comeback fight

Recently on Combat TV, Eugene Bareman explained how Israel Adesanya is ready to return.

“Izzy’s back training, so he’s back in the swing of things,” Bareman said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “We’re training just in case there’s an eventuality of a fight. We’re getting him fit and he’s getting ready to take up a potential date should one come up soon.

He’s basically finished his little hiatus and he’s ready to come back. So just give us a date, give us an opponent and we’ll show up ready to go.

Eugene Bareman on how long Israel Adesanya has been training

“We’ve been going for a good month-and-a-half now, so he’s probably on the edge of starting to look like he’s getting started to get back in shape, A couple more months, another month-and-a-half, he’ll be flying.

He’ll be back to pre-hiatus kind of level. He’s looking good. It’s good to have him back in the gym. He seems to have a renewed sort of energy, and he’s definitely resided to looking after himself really well. He’s been making the most of his time off and he feels like he’s refreshed and ready to go”.