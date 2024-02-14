Sean O’Malley believes Ilia Topuria will become irrelevant if he faces a loss

© Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Ilia Topuria has expressed sheer confidence during the buildup of his fight against Alexander Volkanovksi to claim the precious featherweight belt. Topuria is not ‘hoping’ to win he ‘knows’ that he’s going to win and become the new champion.

Interestingly, Sean O’Malley is interested in fighting Ilia Topuria, but only if he’s successful in walking his talk and getting the win. Sean O’Malley believes Topuria will become irrelevant if he faces a loss against Volkanovski.

O’Malley hopes to fight at featherweight and pursue his dream of becoming a double champion; he’s vouching for Topuria to win because he thinks competing against Alexander Volkanovski will be far from a cakewalk.Sean O’Malley also needs to claim a significant win against Marlon Vera in his first title defense.

If Sean O’Malley wins and Ilia Topuria wins, then there’s no reason for the matchmakers to not make that fight happen.

Sean O’Malley on Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski

Recently on the TimboSugarShow, Sean O’Malley explained how Ilia Topuria’s value will drop if he faces a loss against Alexander Volkanovski.

“Ilia – is he going to get the * job done? Ilia vs. Volk,” O’Malley said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “He better hope he * does, because he’s talking a lot of games. He’s talking a lot of *.

He’s got a documentary going coming out – he’s got a * movie coming out. He’s calling out Conor McGregor. If he goes and loses to Volk, he’s irrelevant. I’m not going to be calling him out. He should thank me for talking about him”.

Sean O’Malley ready to fight Ilia Topuria

“It’s hard to go against Volk, isn’t it?I’m just going with Ilia because I’m going to keep manifesting that (Las Vegas) Sphere September fight”.