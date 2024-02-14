Dana White explained why Conor McGregor's comeback got delayed

© Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Conor McGregor's much-awaited comeback announcement put a smile on many people's faces. According to his post, he is returning on 29th June against Michael Chandler at 185 pounds. There is a chance for the date to change; Dana White recently said that McGregor would be making his return in the fall of 2024.

Which technically means after September. McGregor was forced to avoid participating in matches because of the horrifying ankle break. That incident happened in 2021 against Dustin Poirier in the trilogy, however McGregor recovered almost within a year but still took his time to return because he was busy shooting for his upcoming movie Road House.

Dana White recently took the time to explain why it took so long for McGregor to announce his return.

Dana White on Conor McGregor's comeback

In a recent interview with Kevin Iole, Dana White explained why Conor McGregor's return was delayed.

"First of all, he is coming back from one of the nastiest injuries you can come back from," White said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. "How long was Anderson Silva out when he did it? How long was Chris Weidman out when he did it? The guys who break that bone (are out a long time), so that's an issue right there, No.

1. No. 2 is, Conor McGregor doesn't need the * money. So when you don't need the money, it's not as easy. Khabib (Nurmagomedov) doesn't need the money – Khabib retired."

Dana White on what Conor McGregor is focusing on

"Only Conor knows (when he's ready), these are questions for Conor McGregor, not me.

I know he's training. I don't know what level of training he's doing. I don't know what level of kicking he's doing right now. I don't know any of that stuff. I need to know the guy's in a full camp and he's ready to go. Conor McGregor has a movie coming out.

He's got businesses that he's built. It's a completely different dynamic when you're dealing with a guy that has this kind of money".