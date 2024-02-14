Bogdan Guskov wants to fight Anthony Smith: “I’m the more handsome guy”

© @bogdancarevich/Instagram

The rising UFC light heavyweight contender and Anthony Smith lookalike Bogdan Guskov is a highly talented fighter. He recently fought Zac Pauga and claimed a phenomenal first round knockout win.

It is worth knowing that Bodan Guskov has a very high finish rate; in his career so far, he has either knocked out or submitted most of the opponents he has faced.

Guskov has a professional record of 15-3; all the 15 victories came in the form of knockouts and submissions. After the recent win, Bogdan Guskav called out his lookalike Anthony Smith; he looks forward to stepping in the cage with him to prove that he’s the better one.

Take a look at how similar Anthony Smith and Bogdan Guskov look:

Bogdan Guskov post-fight interview

During the post-fight interview, Bogdan Guskov shared his thoughts on claiming a win and called out Anthony Smith.

“In my camp, I thought, ‘This guy is small.’ But when I saw him first time, he’s tall and a big guy,” Guskov said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “But this is not a surprise to me.

I’m ready for a fight with everybody – with King Kong, maybe Godzilla … it doesn’t matter. I came for the bonus. I hope maybe big boss Dana White will give me a bonus because my intention was to finish the fight.

I never come to grab a decision. I have a 100 percent finish rate. I finish every time I come – kill or die. I’d buy a house for my family (with a bonus). This is my big dream – I want to buy a house”.

Bogdan Guskov on fighting Anthony Smith

“I have big respect for (Anthony Smith).

He’s a real ‘Lionheart,’ this guy. It’s only sport. It’s interesting (that we look alike). I like this guy. It’s not personal. Everybody says we look alike. I want to show everybody that I’m the more handsome guy”.