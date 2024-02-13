Michael Bisping reacts to Sean Strickland’s merciless behavior against Sneako

© Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland’s recent sparring footage with internet personality Sneako went viral on social media platforms and caused a debate in the MMA and boxing community. What triggered many people was Sean Strickland refusing to hold his punches even after Sneako’s team members threw in the white towel.

It was all respect in the end, but that particular moment provoked Jake Paul and Bryce Hall to call out Sean Strickland. Michael Bisping believes it was wrong of Strickland to perform like that against an inexperienced fighter.

It will be interesting to see if Jake Paul or Bryce Hall actually end up sparring Sean Strickland.

Michael Bisping on Sean Strickland vs Sneako sparring

In a recent YouTube video, Michael Bisping shared his take on Sean Strickland and Sneako sparring with each other.

“Sneako knew what he was getting into but does it make it right that Sean Strickland still did that?” Bisping said as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Listen, I’ve sparred God knows how many rounds, probably thousands and thousands and thousands of rounds getting ready for many fights.

Generally, even when you’re sparring another professional, it doesn’t get to that kind of situation. You’re not teeing off on another partner, a trained fighter, and trying to knock them out. If you’re sparring someone new, you take your time, you work with them a little bit.

I understand the context here. He wanted to embarrass Sneako. He wanted to put him in his place to say, ‘Hey, you don’t deserve to belong here. What the hell are you even doing in the Performance Institute in the first place and you’ve got the balls to say you want to spar with me? Alright, alright.

I’m gonna teach you a lesson.’”