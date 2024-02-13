Chael Sonnen reacts to Dustin Poirier being the underdog against Benoit Saint-Denis

© Desiree Navarro/WireImages

In almost one month, Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint-Denis will show up for a lightweight clash. Quite shockingly, the betting odds are not in Poirier's favour; Benoit Saint-Denis is the betting favourite. Saint-Denis refers to himself as the "God Of War"; on the 9th of March, the world will find out if he can cause an upset against one of the most experienced fighters in the UFC.

A win could be significant for Benoit Saint-Denis as he will easily get to fight other well-known opponents from the division. On the flip side, a win for Dustin Poirier will allow him to demand a trilogy with Justin Gaethje.

The UFC analyst and former middleweight fighter, Chael Sonnen, cannot comprehend the betting ratio; he thinks it should be the other way around.

Chael Sonnen on Dustin Poirier vs Benoit Saint-Denis

In a recent YouTube video, Chael Sonnen explained why it's a mistake to label Dustin Poirier as the underdog.

"Don't forget, Poirier's an underdog, which is a colossal mistake," Sonnen said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. "There is no justification for whoever set that line. They had better sit there crossing their fingers that they get that one right because there is nothing by the numbers that they can point to to justify telling DraftKings, my partner, that they should put more money opposite Poirier than for him.

There is nothing by the numbers, just so you understand this. This is 100 percent predicated on perception that one just got his hand raised at Madison Square Garden and one just got upset in Salt Lake City – and nobody has ever moved a line based on venue placement.

That's what happened here. Madison Square Garden seemed so much more grandiose than Salt Lake City. That is what happened. But either way, Dustin is the underdog".