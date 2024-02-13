Yair Rodriguez calls out Ilia Topuria: “I would love to beat him in his house”

© Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Yair Rodriguez seems to be sick of Ilia Topuria especially after he mentioned his name. Topuria made it very clear that he won’t defend his belt against Yair Rodriguez if he successfully beats Alexander Volkanovski.

Yair Rodriguez believes Ilia Topuria got a title shot not because of his skills but because of his ability to promote himself well. It bothers Yair Rodriguez that he took the longer path to get the title shot; if possible, Yair Rodriguez would love to fight Ilia Topuria in Spain.

A win against Brian Ortega could easily place Yair Rodriguez back in the race to be a title challenger again.

Yair Rodriguez on why he does not like Ilia Topuria

Recently on The MMA Hour, Yair Rodriguez shared his thoughts on Ilia Topuria and explained why he does not like him.

“I just don’t * like the guy,” Rodriguez said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “He talks so much *, and I think it was an easy way for him to go and fight for the title. I’m not only going to say me, but different fighters, we have to go fight like true warriors, true * lions, and this guy, I think it was an easier way to go and fight for the title.

That’s it. I think the UFC is making it easy for him. It’s sad that people like him get the better fights because of his mouth, not because of his fights. I don’t * like that. Regardless of the result of this fight, I would * like to * him.

He’s delusional, he’s not even in the same world as us. Another * planet".

Yair Rodriguez on fighting Ilia Topuria

“If I win my fight against Brian Ortega, which I’m planning on doing, and Alexander Volkanovski wins, I would like to face Volkanovski, of course, why would I face [Topuria]? He has nothing to offer.

But I would like to face him, at some point, and * him up. If UFC plans to go to Spain, * I would love to fight in Spain. It’s his house. I would love to *beat him in his house”.