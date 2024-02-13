Tom Aspinall is okay with not fighting Jon Jones: “And the crying’s over”

© Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has finally moved on from the Jon Jones fight and is looking for other options; he recognized that he tried quite hard to force the fight into reality but wants everyone to know that he is done ‘crying’ about the Jon Jones fight and is ready to move on with his career.

If the fight happens, it happens. Interstingly, Tom Aspinall was offered to fight Stipe Miocic, but Miocic declined when the fight was offered to him because he was focused on Jon Jones. Jon Jones said that he would retire after fighting Miocic, but luckily for Aspinall, things have taken an interesting turn.

Recently, Jon Jones confirmed that he is ready to postpone retirement plans.

Tom Aspinall on Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Tom Aspinall shared his thoughts on Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones and explained how he is okay with not fighting them anymore.

“I want to say how much respect I have for both guys,” Aspinall said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “These guys are friggin’ heroes of mine. That is part of the reason that I would love to get the opportunity to fight them.

But if it’s not happening, it’s not happening. And the crying’s over”.

Tom Aspinall on pushing the Jon Jones fight

“I did a little bit of online crying, and a lot of people are on my side, of course, I’ve openly said, I don’t think the thing that’s going on with Jon Jones is right.

I don’t think that the UFC’s decision is right. But that’s just my opinion, man. I state my opinion. I respect their opinion. I respect their decision. I respect everything that Jon Jones and the UFC have done and are doing, and a lot of people told me online, ‘Hey Tom, you need to stop crying.’ And I thought, oh, you know what? I * need to stop crying about it.

They’re right. I do need to stop crying. I need to move forward with it, and move on with my career, and prove that I’m the best, and that’s exactly what I intend on doing”.