Hyder Amil claimed a 2nd round knockout win, wants to return in May

© Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The rising UFC featherweight contender Hyder Amil remains undefeated as he showcased one of his career-best performances against Fernie Garcia. Hyder Amil secured a 2nd round knockout win and updated his professional MMA record to 9-0.

Hyder Amil was initially preparing to fight a different opponent, but the last-minute opponent replacement did not alter his success. Hyder Amil wants to perform in front of an audience. He wants to carry his winning momentum in future matches and is ready to show up anywhere between April and May for his second showdown of the year.

Hyder Amil reflects on his win

During the post-fight interview, Hyder Amil explained what it was like fighting an opponent he was not preparing for and explained how he now wants to fight in front of a crowd. “The only thing I don’t feel good about is him taking my back.

I kind of slept on his grappling game,” Amil said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I took him down, he felt light, and from his videos, it didn’t seem like he had that great of a grappling background.

So I’m just upset at myself that I slept on him and allowed him to take my back. Other than that, it was a really fun fight. We got to trade a little bit. I love a little standup battle”.

Hyder Amil on his opponent pulling out last minute

“First, I was getting ready for a wrestler (from Kazakhstan), like a stocky wrestler.

Then I was getting ready for a southpaw muay Thai guy. Then I ended up fighting a Mexican boxer. But I know with the MMA game, be ready for whatever. You’ve got to be ready for the unpredictable.I know that the pullouts happen a lot, so I make sure I always game plan and I get all my bases covered and that I’m working every part of the game.

Hyder Amil on when he wants to fight again

“I want to (be back) either late April, early May. You see how I fight? I’m a crowd fighter, all right, so give me a crowd. I’m going to make the roof explode”.