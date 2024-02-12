Michael Johnson still aims to be the UFC lightweight champion

© Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC veteran Michael Johnson is far from done; he still has a couple of fights left in his contract with the UFC. Michael Johnson recently claimed a dominating win against Darrius Flowers. After 3 rounds of competitive action, the judges declared Michael Johnson the winner by unanimous decision.

Michael Johnson has always been on and off with winning; if he consistently claims victories, there would be no reason for him not to get fights against the top contenders from the division and then a title shot as he desires.

Michael Johnson on blocking his opponent

During the post-fight interview, Michael Johnson said that he unblocked Darrius Flowers and revealed what he wants in the journey ahead. “I told him, ‘Don’t worry – I’ll unblock you.’ … He’s the first one I’ve fought that I saw that followed me and that we kind of kept in touch on social media,” Johnson said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“You can call (blocking him) a little bit of *, mental warfare, whatever. But he was my enemy, so he didn’t need to be watching my story, and I guess it got to him a little bit. But fight’s over – I’ll unblock him now.

So we’re good”.

Michael Johnson on what’s next for him

“(I want) as many (fights) as possible. I’ve got three more left on my contract. I’d like to finish all three of them this year and look to get a new contract and get as close as I can to the top of the division.I’m still in a hunt to be the best in the world.

I’m still holding on to that dream of becoming a world champion, no matter when I get it done. The most important thing for me is to get it done. So if I’ve got to start back to the bottom and fight these new guys, so be it.

I’m in a great position: I’m healthy, I have a great team behind me, a great mindset and I’m going to keep on working toward it ”.