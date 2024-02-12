Alexander Volkanovski ready to embarrass Ilia Topuria: “I’ll humble him”

© Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC 298 event and the featherweight title fight are right around the corner; a lot has been said during the buildup of the main event. On 17th February, we will find out if the words match up with reality. Ilia Topuria is strongly confident about winning the match; he can already foresee himself as the new UFC featherweight champion of the world.

On the flip side, Alexander Volkanovski is waiting to give Topuira a humbling experience and looks forward to evaporating his confidence. One will fall, and one will rise; this Saturday night, we will find out who emerges victoriously.

Volkanovski believes the game will be over by the end of round 2.

Alexander Volkanovski’s final prediction

In a recent YouTube video, Alexander Volkanovski explained why he chose to fight Ilia Topuria and explains how he looks forward to embarrassing him.

“A clear contender for me to face in this featherweight division and Ilia is it, right? He was the next, it’s clear,” Volkanovski said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “They signed the date. I actually wanted him straight after Yair [Rodriguez].

I told him come jump the fence and get a faceoff because he was undefeated. I didn’t want anyone else fighting him. I wanted to make sure I got a young, hungry undefeated guy that’s got hype around him”. He likes to talk.

So, it’s easy to get motivated for this, right? I need to do nothing to hype up this fight. Let him do the talking and I’ll do the walking February 17, 18 in Australia. Do work, humble him, and show the world again — remind them and let him know that he’s still got a way’s to go until he’s up at the top.

I’m gonna show him that. Prediction is I teach him a good lesson, he’s gonna be embarrassed, eat some of his words, and it’s gonna be maybe the start of his journey. He’s young, he is confident, I’ll humble him, he’ll bounce back and start after I give him a good beating. Round two, I think. I think I crumble him in the first”.