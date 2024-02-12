Gregory Rodrigues eyes a title shot: “My goal is to be the champion of this division”

© Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Gregory Rodrigues secured one of the best wins of his career; he knocked Brad Tavares in the 3rd round and has positioned himself one step closer towards achieving his goal of getting a title fight. Watch the knockout below:

Gregory Rodrigues TKO's Brad Tavares in the 3rd round!! pic.twitter.com/N6efSBnAe5 — ★★★★★ (@TSV__1) February 11, 2024

Interestingly, Gregory Rodrigues believes that the current UFC middleweight champion, Dricus Du Plessis, will soon lose his belt.

Gregory Rodrigues is unsure about who's next but wants a fight with someone well-known who can allow him to enter the competitive top 15 middleweight rankings.

Gregory Rodrigues on getting a title fight

During the post-fight press conference, Gregory Rodrigues shared his thoughts on securing a title shot and explained why he’s grateful for where he is.

“If you see the way Dricus Du Plessis did, he started with Brad, and he did his job to get to the title,” Rodrigues said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I don’t know what the UFC is going to offer me, but I’m happy with everything they do, and they do a good job, but I already showed I belong at the top.

My goal is to be the champion of this division. I want to be the king of this division. I’m going to take my time, and I believe the UFC already sees that, and they’re going to offer me good things”.

Gregory Rodrigues expresses gratitude

“In eight fights, I saw how I improved myself inside the octagon, I feel comfortable when I’m inside that cage, and especially when I fight guys like Brad, who have a lot of experience.

A fight is a fight. Numbers and experience – of course he can use that. But that’s not everything, and I see more of myself putting me in a good position right now. I’m so grateful”.