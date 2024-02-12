Dan Ige reveals who he wants next after the vicious knockout win

© Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC featherweight contender Dan Ige entered the winning page in explosive fashion. Ige successfully knocked out Andre Fili in the very first round and now aims to fight contenders who are ranked higher than him in the featherweight division.

Dan Ige’s recent performance showed how strong his striking abilities are; if he continues to perform like this, in no time, he will end up fighting someone from the top 5, which could then lead to a title shot. Watch the knockout below:

DAN IGE GOES BOOM ONCE AGAIN #UFCVegas86 pic.twitter.com/XnHqhjjuJF — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 11, 2024

Ige looks forward to making a return somewhere between August and September; he wants to take a long break because he wants to spend more time with his family.

If it were up to him, Dan Ige would fight the winner of Diego Lopez vs Sodiq Yusuff or the winner of Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez.

Dan Ige on his next fight

During the post-fight interview, Dan Ige spoke about his next fight and reflected on his knockout win.

“We’ll get back to work in maybe August or September,” Ige said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Like I said at media day, I would love to fight at The Sphere. There’s multiple options, If (Diego) Lopes gets through Sodiq (Yusuff), that could be a good one, or I could take out the loser of maybe (Brian) Ortega and Yair (Rodriguez) – one of those guys depending how their fight goes in Mexico City.

I know they’re going to want to stack it for Mexican Independence Day with a bunch of Mexicans, but I’ve got a left hook like a Mexican, too”.

Dan Ige on securing a knockout win

“I’ve had visions, I’ve had dreams of knocking him out, but you can’t just expect to knock the guy out and it doesn’t happen. But it did tonight, and it felt nice and I definitely dreamed that one”.