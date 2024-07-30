Coco Gauff suffers tears crisis after brutal drama at Paris Olympics

Coco Gauff had to deal with another nervous breakdown, the latest of dramatic moments that have characterized the season of the young American star. This happened because of what in her eyes was a serious error by the chair umpire. Gauff thus bids farewell to Paris Olympics amidst a thousand controversies.

"It always happens to me in this sport. It's the fourth or fifth time it's happened to me this year. You have to understand that the call disturbed the movement of preparation for the shot. I can't understand. It's not fair. I feel constantly cheated in this sport."

With these words the young American underlined her disappointment. But what happened? On the break point awarded to Donna Vekic in the middle of the second set, the Croatian's shot ended near the baseline and the line judge also called, while Gauff was about to make her move.

The umpire came down to check the mark and, judging the ball good, directly awarded the point to Vekic, believing that Gauff had not been influenced by the call in question.Gauff immediately reached the umpire and asked for the Supervisor's intervention to protest. The American flag bearer burst into tears, overcome by nervousness.

© Clive Brunskill / Staff Getty Images Sport

Gauff then lost the match, giving life to one of the great surprises of the Olympic women's singles tournament. As happened at the US Open, before she became champion, and during the semifinal against Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros last June 6, the young American.