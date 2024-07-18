Carlos Alcaraz reveals he doesn't want to be a slave to tennis

Carlos Alcaraz has been on a great two months, after winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon in just a few weeks. A few days ago, Carlitos became one of the tennis players to win Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same year, only six have managed to achieve this incredible result.

In the last few hours, the Spaniard has been the subject of some small controversy in Spain, especially for his decision to go to Ibiza with friends and celebrate his victory at Wimbledon. Doing practically the same thing he did after Roland Garros, Alcaraz first celebrated with his family and then with friends, for 2-3 days in Ibiza. In Spain, some media have argued, saying that the Spaniard should not have distractions. But those who criticized him have forgotten that we are talking about a boy of only 21 years old.

© Julian Finney / Staff Getty Images Sport

Carlos responded to those who criticize him by speaking to the Spanish media.

"I'm not just talking about myself but in general, people work to afford things and then enjoy them with their loved ones. For me it's crazy to play and win certain tournaments but I also want to have time for myself. I don't want to feel like a slave to tennis and then not have free time. These little getaways to Ibiza are useful for me to rest and relax, it's absolutely essential to allow me to then return to the court with my batteries charged," he said.

A few more days of vacation and then Alcaraz will begin training for the Paris Olympics, a tournament that will certainly see him as the main favorite to win the gold medal. The Spaniard has won four Slams and has no intention of stopping. At the moment the ranking still sees him ATP No.3 but the results are all on his side and in the second part of the season Alcaraz could make a double overtaking at the expense of Novak Djokovic and ATP No.1 Jannik Sinner.