Top tennis player receives death threats from gambler

There are no words to describe what happened to French tennis player Alexander Muller, No.103 in the ATP rankings. Muller has published on his social media profiles the messages he received (most likely) from a gambler after his defeat in the opening round at Bastad. Gambler who threatened Alexander with death.

Muller was defeated in the first round of the Swedish tournament by Kazakhstani tennis player Denis Yevseyev with a score of 7-5 7-5. The Kazakh tennis player is ranked number 160 in the world. A defeat against the odds and against the ranking that has provoked a terrifying reaction from this person.

© Julian Finney / Staff Getty Images Sport

Muller has decided to publish the messages he received on Instagram. There are clear death threats, a photo of a gun, shell casings and even a wish for cancer for the tennis player's entire family. Muller has deliberately decided to reopen this debate related to the world of betting and the situations that tennis players encounter.

Alexandre Muller, sconfitto oggi a Båstad da Denis Yevseyev, ha pubblicato questi messaggi ricevuti su Instagram da uno scommettitore: si possono leggere minacce di morte e l'augurio di un cancro a tutta la sua famiglia.



Qualsiasi aggettivo esistente non può rappresentare… https://t.co/JbZdWnu2rB — Quindici Zero ? (@quindicizero) July 16, 2024

Who added the sentence: "Who knows about shell casings? Are they full or not."

Alexander Muller received a disturbing message after his loss in Bastad.



“You’re going to die”



Bettors continue to hurl their abuse at people and don’t face any consequences for their actions.



Sad reality for every athlete living in today’s world.



(via @Alex2Mumu) pic.twitter.com/Myk4ElvEp3 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 16, 2024

Naturally there were many messages in response to Muller and many invited the tennis player not to let this situation pass in silence but to contact the Police.