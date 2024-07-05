Stefanos Tsitsipas harshly attacks a member of his staff!

It is incredible what has happened within the team of the Greek tennis champion Stefanos Tsitsipas. The two-time Grand Slam finalist has ended his collaboration with his fitness coach Christos Fiotakis; a partnership that ended badly after Roland Garros. The now former collaborator was the first to attack the Greek champion, also using harsh words.

"I am not satisfied with his work ethic. I do not believe that his ultimate goal is to reach the top of the rankings or win a Grand Slam. The results and goals that I set myself as a coach have not arrived," he declared, in the interview with SDNA. Fiotakis, a few weeks ago, had left the Greek saying: "His priority is not tennis."

© Julian Finney / Staf Getty Images Sport

The 3-time Monte Carlo champion was certainly not pleased by the provocative remarks. During his stay at Wimbledon, the Athens native returned to the subject, answering some questions on ClayTennis

"It was his decision to stop working together and to make those statements. It is clear to me that I work hard every day, so when I hear someone say these kinds of things it makes me feel strange. Accusing me of not being focused on tennis is strange because I live for this sport. Everything I do in life is in function of my tennis career. I have much higher expectations than a quarter-final at Roland Garros, but not achieving it this year does not mean it is the end of the world. I will try to have people around me who understand this sport better," replied Tsistipas to his former athletic trainer.

We recall Tsitsipas was eliminated at the Wimbledon 2nd round by Emil Ruusuvuori in four sets.