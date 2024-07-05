Andy Murray gets a very touching tribute at Wimbledon

"It was beautiful. I thank everyone."

One of the skills for which Andy Murray will be remembered is the willpower with which he overcame all the adversities that came his way during his career. Murray's farewell to Centre Court will remain one of the most iconic moments seen at Wimbledon. The British tennis player played one of his last matches yesterday on the prestigious courts of the All England Club, in doubles with his brother Jamie, but he failed to overcome the Australian doubles John Peers-Rinky Hijikata.

The Scot will also play mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu in the next few hours, but the match alongside his brother has effectively closed a circle. The ceremony organised by Wimbledon for him, on the most famous Centre Court in the world, which paid tribute to him with a long applause, moved him deeply. The tribute from his three greatest rivals Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal was emotional. Present in the stands, in addition to the Serbian champion, some of his Davis Cup teammates, John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Holger Rune and Iga Swiatek. The two-time Wimbledon champion explained in a press conference the reasons that led him to make this decision in addition to the emotions he felt on this day.

"I'm ready to stop playing because I can't play at the level I want to anymore. If I knew my body could do it, I would play forever because there's nothing about this sport that I hate that tells me I don't want to continue doing it for that reason. I love to travel. I love the competition, training, trying to get better, all that stuff, but today, even though it was a doubles match, where it's not that physically demanding, it was still really tough for me. There are things in my career that I'm really proud of.

I certainly haven't done everything right, but I've always been able to practice the next day with the same dedication, work ethic and passion as the day before, regardless of the ups and downs that this sport has thrown at me. Watching the video was nice, but also really hard because you know something you've loved doing for so long is about to end. I really appreciated that some of the best players in the history of this sport were there to see me. People that I have a lot of respect for. I didn't expect my daughters to come too. When we were waiting in the locker room, I saw on one of the TVs that they were sitting there with my wife," he said.