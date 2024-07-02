Ex-player rips tennis star Novak Djokovic: "I won't forget"

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will certainly not be remembered by Novak Djokovic with great pleasure. The Serbian champion left the event with 0 medals. In singles, the 24-time Grand Slam champion lost to Pablo Carreno Busta in the bronze medal match.

Following this painful defeat, the Serb decided to also withdraw from mixed doubles where, together with his partner Nina Stojanovic, he was supposed to play the last match valid for the bronze medal.

"I don't want to say anything bad, but it's not a funny feeling when you read bad comments like it was because of me that he was tired from the singles," she said, after Nole's withdrawal. The Serbian tennis player revealed that she never spoke to Djokovic again after that event. After some time, her countryman returned to talk about that episode, which also sparked several unkind comments towards her.

In the Reketiranje podcast, she said: "I have not spoken to Novak Djokovic about that thing again, I have not had the opportunity. I have seen him two or three times, but I have not had the opportunity or the time. I think that conversation will happen one day and I hope it will happen."

Stojanovic then reiterates that the relationship with the Balkan legend at the time was never tense, on the contrary: "We bonded well on the court and I was very proud of myself and how I was playing doubles, because it's not easy. He also had his problems, I had my tensions during the match. We played against Slam champions like Siegmund and Kravitz, people who are very good at doubles. We spoke after that moment, but we never spoke specifically about the Olympics. He continues to be interested in what happens to me and this is very nice, but there are simply things that I don't forget."