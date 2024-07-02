Andy Murray shares sad news that shocks fans

Andy Murray has announced sad news that - objectively - was in the air: the Scotsman has withdrawn from Wimbledon men's singles. He will only play doubles with his brother Jamie. The decision came after a final training session that confirmed the negative feelings. So bad that he could not even think of taking the field in the singles main draw. The former winner of the London Slam was supposed to take the court this afternoon against the Czech Tomas Machac.

"Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery from his operation just over a week ago, Andy has made the very difficult decision not to play singles this year. As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will play doubles with Jamie and is looking forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time," said an official Wimbledon post

Andy - we’re sorry to hear you won’t be playing singles this year.



But we are so looking forward to seeing you compete in the doubles and celebrating all the memories you have given us ?? pic.twitter.com/rB7onqfirX — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2024

The full statement released by Andy Murray's team confirming his withdrawal from singles at #Wimbledon



One last dance in doubles at SW19 for the Scot. pic.twitter.com/qmo7qgO8OL — Eurosport (@eurosport) July 2, 2024

A tough blow for Murray, who has repeatedly confirmed that this will be his last London tournament of his career. The back operation, following the injury suffered at Queen's, has complicated matters for the 37-year-old, who will grit his teeth just to be at the start of the doubles competition. His next singles appointment, likely his last, will be at the Paris Olympics at the end of July.

The other British player, Jack Draper - recent winner of the Queen's Club Championships - has therefore been moved to the third match on Centre Court and will have to face the Swede Elias Ymer.