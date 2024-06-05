Jannik Sinner, a predestined who will dominate tennis

The culmination of a fantastic year so far arrives today, Tuesday 4 June 2024: the date of destiny, for Jannik Sinner, who thanks to this success today, from next Monday will become the new Number 1 in ATP world men's tennis. Novak Djokovic's withdrawal on the eve of the Roland Garros quarter-finals due to a knee injury allowed the young Italian to write this incredible new page of tennis history.

© Clive Brunskill / Staff Getty Images Sport

Born in San Candido (Norther Italy - ed.), Jannik was already a precocious sporting talent, in skiing, however, not in tennis. The sliding doors of his life or (to be more prophetic and poetic) the moment of detsino, arrived for the young Jannik at 13 and a half years old, leaving his family and moving to Bordighera, to Riccardo Piatti's tennis centre. Like every young tennis player, Jannik had a dream and a goal: to win Slams and become ATP No.1. Talent, work ethic and an iron mentality - skills that belong only to the predestined - have allowed the young Italian to gradually enter the world of adults, step by step, conquering his space in the world of tennis.

Jannik Sinner says Italy deserves to have a world #1:



“Italy have had some great players over the years, some Grand Slam champions, but what does it mean to you as an Italian to be the first Italian No. 1?”



Jannik: “It means a lot, but I think it's great for Italy. We are great… pic.twitter.com/gMTt4N3TBS — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 4, 2024

Sinner has endured all the unfair criticism around him (such as the harsh attacks continued last year by the Italian media Gazzetta dello sport, the same newspaper that has now changed its mind about Jannik - obviously now that he wins) and has never exposed himself in a exuberant about a match or tournament.

"At 23-24 I will be a complete player," he told a few years ago. He did it. At 22 years and 10 months he has already won a Slam title - the Australian Open this year in January - and has become ATP no.1 An achievement, yet another of many that he will certainly continue to achieve, which rewards the enormous efforts and sacrifices of these years. No Italian has ever achieved a similar result in the history of tennis: Nicola Pietrangeli, with the ranking not computerized but drawn up by industry journalists, was number 3 in the world. Adriano Panatta was the best in the Open Era with number 4 as best ranking.

The moment Jannik Sinner realized he’s the new world #1.



Understated and classy as always.



Nice words for Novak.



Jannik epitomizes what it means to be a humble champion.



He represents the sport well. ❤️



pic.twitter.com/PVMDPc02sD — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 4, 2024

In the last twenty years dominated by the Big Three, only 3 tennis players have managed to climb to the top. Now they become 4: Andy Murray, Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz will be joined from 10 June by Jannik Sinner, who will interrupt Djokovic's so far unchallenged reign.

© Clive Brunskill / Staff Getty Images Sport

"What can I say: first of all it's everyone's dream. At the same time seeing Novak withdraw is a disappointment, I hope he can recover as soon as possible. I try not to think about it much, because in this tournament I've had difficulties in the last 2-3 years and now I'm in the semi-finals. Thanks to my team, this wouldn't be possible without them. And also to the public. It's a special moment for me, I'm very happy to share it with you and those who are watching me, especially from Italy," said the Italian after the victory against Grigor Dimitrov in the Roland Garros quarter-finals. A demonstration of his immense class: his first thought after becoming ATP No.1 was about Djokovic's injury. Hats off to you.

Jannik Sinner says he’s happy to be world #1 and it was one of his goals, but the most important goal is to improve as a player & person



Wertheim: “You’re the new world #1. Maybe not how you wanted to get it, but it represents 52 weeks of work. What does it represent to you?”… pic.twitter.com/0zyZ8ZhMOA — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 4, 2024

Sinner d. Grigor Dimitrov 6-2 6-4 7-6



1st Roland Garros SF.



He remains undefeated in Grand Slams this year.



12 consecutive wins at the highest level of the sport.



✅33-2 in 2024

✅53-4 since US Open

✅3rd Slam SF



Another win for Mister Sin.

