It's the beginning of a new era: Jannik Sinner is the new ATP No.1

Today a sporting era has ended and a new one has begun: the instrumental tests to which Novak Djokovic underwent gave negative results and have evidently alarmed the Serbian champion. Especially considering that Wimbledon and the Paris 2024 edition of the Olympic Games are on the horizon. The withdrawal of the Serbian champion on the eve of the Roland Garros quarterfinals, however, gave a historic ruling: Jannik Sinner is the new leader of the ATP ranking. A sensational milestone, considering that never before had an Italian tennis player managed to become ATP No.1 Djokovic's condition will be evaluated in the coming weeks.

© Clive Brunskill / Staff Getty Images Sport

But it is still a historic victory with double meaning, that of Sinner over Grigor Dimitrov in the Roland Garros quarter-finals, which is worth the first career semi-final in Paris for the new ATP No.1 It ends 6-2 6-4 7-6(3) in two and a half hours, with the Italian champion who, thanks to the official withdrawal of Novak Djokovic from the tournament, became the 29th number one in the history of tennis.

Jannik Sinner is the NEW WORLD NUMBER ONE.



29th ATP #1 in the history of the men's rankings.



And he will get know that after he finishes his match vs. Dimitrov... pic.twitter.com/LjIzWYZpD9 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 4, 2024

Jannik will wait for the winner of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals. The Italian champion appeared fully recovered from the hip injury suffered in Madrid. Dimitrov, in his first Parisian quarter-final in his career and back among the best eight in a Slam after more than three years, nevertheless played a solid performance, especially in the second and third sets. Dimitrov plays a nightmare first set, before raising his level and desperately trying to make the 22-year-old Italian's life difficult, with poor results.