A tennis star reveals he's dating his beautiful colleague

"You know, I don't like to talk much about my private life but yes, it's true, I'm with Anna but we keep everything very confidential. I won't say more about this." A Sinner decided to close this gossip but specified that he wanted to put an end to the rumors about his private life. Jannik has always been a very private person and also about his previous affair with the influencer and model Maria Braccini he always wanted to maintain great confidentiality."

During the press conference after the Roland Garros first round victory against Christopher Eubanks, the young Italian Jannik Sinner made his love story official with the beautiful Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya. In recent days the spotlight had been on them and many rumors had arisen about their alleged love story. Now has arrived the official confirmation.

At the beginning there was talk of an alleged meeting in Turin and then the two showed themselves together in training. Jannik is very reserved, and asked for maximum privacy on the subject.

During the press conference, Jannik also talked about the period of inactivity following his hip injury.

"It was difficult and now I don't want to talk about the work we did, but I wasn't injured for a long time and this helped me to distract myself and not think about tennis. I spent a lot of time in bed because I couldn't leave the house, I lost muscle mass and weight and it's a very important thing for me as I try with all my strength to gain weight and accumulate weight. Now I feel stronger, I'm trying to take every match like training because I have to get back into condition as soon as possible. That's the priority," he explained