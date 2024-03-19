Miami Masters Preview: Can Carlos Alcaraz Continue His Winning Streak?

© Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

The eight-month trophy drought has finally come to an end. Carlos Alcaraz returned to the champion's podium at Indian Wells, marking his first triumph since winning Wimbledon. "It was a really tough period," explains the Spaniard after defending his title in the Californian desert.

"I couldn't seem to find my style, my game. People around me, my family, told me that I wasn't smiling anymore, that I wasn't enjoying on the court like before." Media from his country are already predicting a charge for the top spot currently held by Novak Djokovic, but the fact that the Serbian won't be playing in Miami provides an opportunity for Alcaraz.

He's defending a quarterfinal, so he has a realistic chance to narrow the gap and pose a serious threat in the upcoming tournaments. If he clinches the title in the next two weeks, he'll reduce the deficit to Djokovic to just 280 points ahead of the clay season.

With this victory, Carlos joins Rafael Nadal as the only tennis player in history to win five Masters trophies before turning 21. The history in this case is shorter than usual, as the Masters have been around since 1990. Alcaraz has won Indian Wells and Madrid twice each, and Miami once.

Despite arriving at Indian Wells as a champion, he wasn't overly optimistic. "Before the start, I felt a lot of doubts. It's not easy to defend a title at a Masters 1000 event. However, I regained confidence through the matches.

Now, I'll go to Miami playing with much more certainty," highlights the Spaniard. Given that he claimed his first Masters title in Florida back in 2022, it's clear he approaches the other side of the United States with optimism.

"I feel at home in Miami. Many people here speak Spanish and support me. I've already won the title here, so I don't feel pressure," says Carlos. The draw hasn't been made yet, but it's known that Alcaraz will be the top seed.

He could potentially face Jannik Sinner in the final, a young talent who would pose a serious challenge on his quest for another triumph.