Rafael Nadal's endless nightmare: is retirement approaching?

© Candice Ward / Stringer Gettyn Images Sport

Rafael Nadal also withdraws from the ATP Masters 1000 of Indian Wells, a tournament where he was supposed to make his first round in a few hours against Canadian tennis player Milos Raonic. Many hoped to see him back on the pitch, it now seemed like a matter of hours but instead everything will be postponed again.

The last year and a half of the Spaniard is increasingly taking on the contours of a drama: there is nothing to be done and the situation is increasingly complicated. Nadal returned to Brisbane this year after a long break but suffered a new injury in his second match against Australian Jordan Thompson.

We saw Rafa on the pitch in the exhibition against Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas and many fans had the hope of seeing him also in the Californian tournament, but in the end there was nothing to be done and a few hours ago Rafa announced his withdrawal from the tournament.

Rafael Nadal's endless nightmare

"With great sadness I have to announce my withdrawal from this fantastic tournament. Everyone knows how much I love playing in the desert and how much I love being here at Indian Wells and also for this reason I arrived much earlier to be able to train.

I've worked hard and done some tests but I'm not ready to take part in such an important event. It's not an easy decision, in fact it's very difficult for me but I can't lie to myself and above all to all my fans.

I will miss you all and I am sure that the tournament will be a great success," wrote Nadal, announcing his win from the BNP Paribas Open.

In Rafa's place there will be the Indian Sunit Nagal.

Here is the post: