Jannik Sinner: A Glimpse into the Life of the Rising Tennis Star

© Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

Jannik Sinner, a rising star in the world of tennis, is known for his powerful strokes and winning this year's Australian Open Grand Slam tournament. Sinner is very young, he is only 22 years old and rarely talked about his private life and activities outside the tennis court.

In a rare interview, he offers insight into his personal life, the motivations and values that shape him as a person.

From Tears to Triumph: The Journey of a Young Star

The interview begins with a look back at his historic victory at the Australian Open.

While his countrymen reveled in this historic moment for him, Sinner's response was refreshingly understated. "I didn't think about anything. The feeling was very nice, of course, but I didn't think too much about it - at that moment I certainly couldn't be aware of what had happened.

I watched some movies and fell asleep," Siner said in an interview with the Italian Vanity Fair. And did you kiss the trophy goodnight? “No, I left it with the agent. During the flight to Italy, I had 20 hours. I immediately thought about how I could improve further.

I asked myself why I was down 2-0 in sets, why I didn't react earlier. I'm pretty focused, but that doesn't mean I'm not enjoying the moment. "

© Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

Sinner then enters his formative years, revealing a young boy filled with both determination and vulnerability.

It wasn't easy leaving his family at the age of 13 to pursue his tennis dreams. "It was also difficult for my parents. As soon as I got there, I started crying, I called them two hours ago, they must have thought: 'Let's go get him'

But I told them not to pick, that everything is fine. I was lucky to be in a fantastic family, with Luka Cvjetkovic, they also had two children and a dog. I was happy, I had never had a dog before." However, even though he started talking about his private life, he suddenly started avoiding those questions and emphasized that he strongly wants to protect his private life.

However, the journalist of the Italian newspaper was persistent. "I didn't miss anything as a child - I never went to a disco, I don't like going to bed late, I'd rather play cards with my friends, for example. My best friends are still the ones from my school days and I can count them on the fingers of one hand.

They're few, but they're real - they've known me since I was a kid and they don't care what I've won or if I'm famous. We talk about normal things, they make me calm. I appreciate that more than anything. " Although from South Tyrol, Sinner says he has always felt Italian.

"Always, and I'm proud of it. At the age of seven I took part in a skiing competition with Italian children, at the age of 14 I was in Liguria and everyone in my class was Italian. On the other hand, we speak a German dialect, but even in Sicily they speak a dialect that they don't understand elsewhere in Italy, right?"

© Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

Despite his newfound success, Sinner remains grounded.

He does not flaunt his wealth or indulge in extravagant purchases. His choice is driven by practicality and respect for hard-earned money. "I always look at the price before I buy something, always. If I go to a restaurant and the pasta with meat costs more than the one with tomato sauce, I get the other one.

Not because I'm stingy, but because I respect money. The only thing I gave myself was cars". "It must be pretty?" asked the reporter. "It's nice, I drive an Alfa Romeo, but it's not a Ferrari, a Lamborghini, or a Maserati. "

Love, loss and the pursuit of greatness

When asked about love, Sinner acknowledges the challenges faced by constantly traveling athletes.

"It's not easy, of course it's not, I travel a lot, but it's a wonderful thing when you find true love. For all. When you think about it, all the best tennis players in the world have a wife and children". The interview touches on a more somber note with a mention of his grandfather's death.

It is the only instance in which he openly admits to tears, emphasizing the depth of his emotional connection with his family. He emphasized that he never cried from joy, and when asked by a journalist if he cried after winning the Australian Open because his eyes were teary, he smiled and said that it was just sweat.

Siner's passion and love for tennis is undeniable. He thrives in competition, constant striving for improvement and advancement. But his aspirations extend beyond trophies and rankings. He says that he dreamed of playing like the legendary Swiss player Federer, but he didn't want to choose between Sampras and Agassi because he didn't watch them.

This interview brought us a portrait of the mysterious Janiko Siner, not only as a tennis champion, but also as a young man shaped by family, resilience and quiet determination. He is a champion who values privacy (although he ended up revealing a lot of interesting things to us), nurtures relationships and finds joy in the simple things. With this approach and behavior, a bright future awaits him, and we will probably soon see him as number 1 on the ATP.